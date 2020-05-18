‘CELLS-SOLDIERS’ TURNED TO BE MORE RESISTANT THAN ‘CELLS-COMBAT MEDICS’

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 18 maggio 2020 (Sechenov University) Researchers from Sechenov University (Russia) and University of Pittsburgh (USA) discovered that the resistance of innate immune cells, macrophages, to ferroptosis — a type of programmed cell death — depends on the type of their activation. It turned out that cells helping tissues to recover from inflammation were more vulnerable. The researchers identified the mechanisms underlying the cells’ resistance and explained how this research would help regulate inflammation in a paper published in Nature Chemical Biology.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/su-tt051620.php