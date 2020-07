(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 27 luglio 2020 A cell’s job is never done! Between fighting off respiratory infections, dengue fever, and a serious case of hemorrhagic shock, Red Blood Cell and White Blood Cell have been working harder than ever to protect the body from bacteria and diseases. But with new challenges comes new allies, and it’s up to all the cells to come together to keep the body–their home–safe from harm.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204420792