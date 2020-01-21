(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Huaiji Wang, Ying Liu, Ruiqing He, Dailin Xu, Jie Zang, Nopphon Weeranoppanant, Haiqing Dong, Yongyong Li

Cell membrane coated nanoparticles have been designed for inflammation and cancer therapy. An array of cell membranes from cell library were extracted and leveraged to coat a variety of nanoparticles for different diseases.

