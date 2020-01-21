21 Gennaio 2020
CELL MEMBRANE BIOMIMETIC NANOPARTICLES FOR INFLAMMATION AND CANCER TARGETING IN DRUG DELIVERY

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 21 gennaio 2020

Biomater. Sci., 2020,
DOI: J, Review Article
Huaiji Wang, Ying Liu, Ruiqing He, Dailin Xu, Jie Zang, Nopphon Weeranoppanant, Haiqing Dong, Yongyong Li
Cell membrane coated nanoparticles have been designed for inflammation and cancer therapy. An array of cell membranes from cell library were extracted and leveraged to coat a variety of nanoparticles for different diseases.
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/BM/C9BM01392J

