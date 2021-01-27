CELL ‘BONES’ MYSTERY SOLVED WITH SUPERCOMPUTERS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 27 gennaio 2021 (University of Texas at Austin, Texas Advanced Computing Center) Supercomputer simulations allocated by XSEDE on TACC’s Stampede2 have helped solve the mystery of how actin filaments polymerize. University of Chicago and Yale researchers employed all-atom molecular dynamics to show structural basis for polymerization kinetics at polarized ends of actin filaments. This fundamental research could be applied to treatments to stop cancer spread, develop self-healing materials, and more.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/uota-cm012621.php