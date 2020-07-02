giovedì, Luglio 2, 2020
Breaking News

CINA, SALVINI: LA MAGGIORANZA TOGLIE 125 MILIONI ALLE AZIENDE ITALIANE PER PREMIARE…

SCUOLA, ONLINE I DATI SUGLI ALUNNI CON CITTADINANZA NON ITALIANA PER L’ANNO…

USA, UN RECORD DI 4,8 MILIONI DI POSTI DI LAVORO CREATI A…

​​​​​AMBIENTE. ROTTA COLLETTORE LAGO GARDA OPERA IMPORTANTE PER TERRITORIO

CINA, LEGA: LIBERTA’ PER HONG KONG

KONINGIN MáXIMA ONTMOET VERTEGENWOORDIGERS UITVAARTBRANCHE

HONG KONG, LA CINA PENSA DI INTRAPRENDERE DELLE CONTROMISURE CONTRO USA GRAN…

LA PREGHIERA DI PAPA FRANCESCO PER GEORG RATZINGER

GOVERNO, CONTE: ITALIA DEVE INIZIARE A CORRERE, DA FORZA ITALIA ATTEGGIAMENTO POSITIVO

GOVERNO, SALVINI: BASTA GIUDIZI SULLE OPPOSIZIONI, SERVE CONCRETEZZA

Agenparl

CELESTE THOMASSON NAMED SAFRAN CORPORATE SECRETARY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – PARIS (FRANCE), gio 02 luglio 2020

Paris, July 2, 2020

Celeste Thomasson

Cyril Abad / CAPA Pictures / Safran

Celeste Thomasson has been named Corporate Secretary of Safran, effective August 1, 2020. She succeeds Alex Fain, who is retiring, and becomes a member of the Executive Committee.

She started her career in California as an attorney with the law firm Baker & McKenzie in Los Angeles. In 1999 she was named Senior Counsel at Laboratoires Fournier. Celeste Thomasson joined Safran group company Messier Services1 in 2002 as head of the Legal Department, moving to Messier-Dowty1 in 2003 as Vice President, Legal Affairs. In July 2008 she was named Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Safran USA, before being appointed General Counsel for Safran.
She became CEO of MorphoTrak in January 2014, then Senior Vice President, Strategy of Safran SA in September 2017. In February 2018 she moved to Zodiac Aerospace SA as a member of the executive board, then was named CEO of Safran Seats UK in January 2019.

Celeste Thomasson, 53, holds a Juris Doctor Degree from Southwestern University School of Law of Los Angeles and has been a member of the State Bar of California since 1993.

 both of these companies are now part of Safran Landing Systems

Fonte/Source: https://www.safran-group.com/media/celeste-thomasson-named-safran-corporate-secretary-20200702?utm_source=rss

Post collegati

CELESTE THOMASSON NAMED SAFRAN CORPORATE SECRETARY

Redazione

EFFECTIVE FORCED RETURN MONITORING OVERVIEW UPDATED

Redazione

GERMANY SHOULD NOT BE AN HONEST BROKER WITH THE EU’S AUTOCRATS

Redazione

THE EU’S LESSONS FOR SUPPORTING CIVIL SOCIETY IN MEMBER STATES

Redazione

SAFRAN TO SUPPORT GERMAN AND NORWEGIAN NH90 ENGINES

Redazione

REMARKS DELIVERED AT THE ECFR VIRTUAL ANNUAL COUNCIL MEETING 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More