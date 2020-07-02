CELESTE THOMASSON NAMED SAFRAN CORPORATE SECRETARY

Paris, July 2, 2020

Cyril Abad / CAPA Pictures / Safran

Celeste Thomasson has been named Corporate Secretary of Safran, effective August 1, 2020. She succeeds Alex Fain, who is retiring, and becomes a member of the Executive Committee.

She started her career in California as an attorney with the law firm Baker & McKenzie in Los Angeles. In 1999 she was named Senior Counsel at Laboratoires Fournier. Celeste Thomasson joined Safran group company Messier Services1 in 2002 as head of the Legal Department, moving to Messier-Dowty1 in 2003 as Vice President, Legal Affairs. In July 2008 she was named Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Safran USA, before being appointed General Counsel for Safran.

She became CEO of MorphoTrak in January 2014, then Senior Vice President, Strategy of Safran SA in September 2017. In February 2018 she moved to Zodiac Aerospace SA as a member of the executive board, then was named CEO of Safran Seats UK in January 2019.

Celeste Thomasson, 53, holds a Juris Doctor Degree from Southwestern University School of Law of Los Angeles and has been a member of the State Bar of California since 1993.

1 both of these companies are now part of Safran Landing Systems