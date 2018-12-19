Celebrations to mark 19th anniversary of the Macao SAR

(AGENPARL) – Macao, mer 19 dicembre 2018 The Government is holding a series of events enabling the people of Macao to celebrate with the authorities the 19th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

A highlight of the celebrations tomorrow (20 December), the day of the anniversary, is a flag raising ceremony at Golden Lotus Square at 8am. It will be shown live by the television service of Teledifusão de Macau (TDM). The flag raising ceremony will be followed by gymnastic performances organised by the Sports Bureau.

There will also be a reception hosted by the SAR Government at Macau Tower Convention and Entertainment Centre at 9.30am.

Several Government departments have prepared events to commemorate the anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR.

The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau is to offer to the public a commemorative postmarking service. It will be located at a temporary counter at Macao Post’s Senado Square headquarters in the city centre. The franking service is available from 9am to 5.30pm tomorrow.

In addition, at 9pm tomorrow, the Macao Government Tourism Office will stage a fireworks display on the waterfront near Macau Tower.

The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau is holding the “City of Romantic Love – Winter Flower Show", a special event coinciding with the SAR’s anniversary. This exhibition – at Avenida da Praia near the Taipa Houses – showcases a selection of different species of roses. The show runs until 6 January 2019.