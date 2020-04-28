CELEBRATING VAPPU WHILE AVOIDING PHYSICAL GATHERINGS

(AGENPARL) – FINLAND, mar 28 aprile 2020

This year, the authorities are encouraging people to spend vappu with their families at home, in their yards or nearby. The restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people are still in force. This year, people should not gather at traditional vappu meeting places, as many small groups can quickly grow into larger groups with hundreds of people.

“Thanks for slowing down the COVID-19 epidemic in Finland are due to everyone who has helped by acting responsibly. That said, the situation may change rapidly if people meet for mass gatherings. During a celebration, it is easy to forget about safe distances and hygiene guidelines. This could make it impossible to trace transmission chains later on,” Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo reminds us.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate vappu. Vappu is not cancelled – we are now celebrating it at home, out in our yards and virtually,” says Minister Ohisalo.

Events range from quarantine concerts to sima tastings

The Ministry of the Interior and the police have launched the #virtuaalivappu campaign, which encourages people to deviate from traditions and celebrate vappu on the web, in line with the restrictions on gatherings. You can check out the online vappu events at virtuaalivappu.fi. The website also provides answers to questions about COVID-19 and vappu.

The virtuaalivappu.fi website has put together the most entertaining tips for how to spend your time on the day before vappu and on vappu itself. Artists, influencers, student organisations, communities, businesses, cities and municipalities have registered their free vappu livestreams that are open to all.

Social media influencers are also taking part in the campaign so we can be sure that the message on the importance of avoiding physical vappu gatherings will reach different target groups.

One influencer planning his own livestream is Tuure Boelius, a YouTuber and artist who is encouraging his followers to celebrate virtual vappu on Instagram and TikTok. Instagram influencers Hanna Sumari, Juhani Koskinen, Päivi Sappinen, Emmi Nuorgam, Hanne Kettunen, Inari Fernández, Dosdela, Joonas Pesonen and A-lapset are also taking part.

The purpose of the restrictions on gatherings is to protect people from the spread of the coronavirus.

The campaign is motivated by the authorities’ concerns about people complying with the restrictions on gatherings during vappu. While the police will be monitoring compliance with the restrictions on gatherings and restaurants, the responsibility for following them and for ensuring responsible behaviour ultimately rests with people themselves.

Parents are responsible for making sure minors follow the recommendations and restrictions.

Other authorities in the administrative branch of the Ministry of the Interior and the Government as a whole are also involved in the campaign. The virtual vappu concept was created in cooperation with PING Helsinki, an influencer marketing company.

Inquiries:

virtuaalivappu.fi, [email protected]

Fonte/Source: https://valtioneuvosto.fi/en/article/-/asset_publisher/1410869/vappua-saa-juhlistaa-mutta-kokoontumisia-on-valtettava