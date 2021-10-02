(AGENPARL) – sab 02 ottobre 2021 Hispanic Reading Room news & resources: Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with the Library!

Season 2 premiere of La Biblioteca Podcast “Exploring Latinx Civil Rights in the United States” Catch a new episode each Tuesday!

Guests include librarian María Daniela Thurber; former HACU intern Bianca Napoleoni; lawyer Antonia Hernandez; advocates Crista Ramos, Daphne Frias, and Myrna Pagan; journalist Paola Ramos; U.S. Congress members Teresa Leger Fernandez and Joaquin Castro, and scholars Carlos Manuel Haro (UCLA), Cecilia Menjívar (UCLA), Marie Cruz Soto (NYU), Ed Morales (Columbia), and Ruth Ellen Wasem (University of Texas).

More Upcoming Events and Digital Releases

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Hispanic Reading Room will release, as is its tradition, 50 new recordings from the PALABRA Archive for online streaming. Uploads will include recordings with Mexican writer Elena Poniatowska, Cuban-American author, poet, and anthropologist Ruth Behar, Spanish poet José Manuel Caballero Bonald, and Portuguese author Dulce María Cardoso.

Monday, October 11th, 2021 6:00 PM ET

Join the Hispanic Reading Room at the Library of Congress and Consortium of Latin American Studies Programs (CLASP) in a virtual celebration of children’s and YA Latin American and Latinx literature. Hear from authors amplifying stories and voices from across Latin American and Latinx communities for young readers. We invite families, educators, and students to take part in this unique celebration during Hispanic Heritage Month.

This live virtual program will feature award-winning authors Angela Burke Kunkel (Digging for Words: José Alberto Gutiérrez and the Library He Built), Aida Salazar (Land of the Cranes), and Yamile Saied Méndez (Furia).

Digital Features and Resources

Follow the Hispanic Reading Room on the 4 Corners Blog for National Hispanic Heritage Month features.

