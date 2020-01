(AGENPARL) – Ottawa (CANADA), sab 18 gennaio 2020 Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) today partnered with the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club in a special citizenship ceremony, where 20 families from 20 countries were welcomed into the Canadian family ahead of the hockey game between the Senators and the visiting Calgary Flames.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/news/2020/01/celebrating-active-citizenship-with-the-ottawa-senators.html