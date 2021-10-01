(AGENPARL) – ven 01 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/01/2021 07:37 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The U.S. Department of State is pleased to announce its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), held each October to commemorate the many and varied contributions of people with disabilities to the nation’s workplaces and economy. The theme for NDEAM 2021, “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion,” reflects the importance of ensuring that people with disabilities have full access to employment and community involvement during the national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the month of October, different bureaus, offices, and groups across the State Department will engage in activities to educate its employees on disability employment issues and reconfirm its commitment to an inclusive work culture. NDEAM also provides an opportunity to amplify calls for individuals with disabilities to consider a Civil or Foreign Service career in the Department of State.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this