03/17/2022 02:58 PM EDT
We continue our celebration of Women’s History Month with programs from the Library of Congress featuring music made by women. You can now enjoy these concerts, interviews, and lectures as NLS talking books available from the Music Section!
Celebrate Women's Music History with the Library of Congress!
