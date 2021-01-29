CELEBRATE THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF DISNEY VACATION CLUB

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Can you believe this year marks the 30th anniversary of Disney Vacation Club? Today, we are officially kicking off our year-long celebration by revealing an exciting lineup of made-for-Member activities and benefits, as well a special performance for all Disney Parks Blog readers. Here’s a look at some of the offerings in store!

Join host Ryan March (Disney Files Magazine) for “We Go On,” a streaming musical event produced especially for Disney Vacation Club Members. This celebration of Membership Magic at home features uplifting entertainment, with inspirational performances by stage and screen star Keala Settle (known for her breakout role in “The Greatest Showman”) and the EPCOT fan-favorite a cappella group, the Voices of Liberty. You might just spot some other familiar faces with special talents to share! Members should check their email for a video link to view the full-length musical production.

[embedded content]

But, of course, we want to give all of our Disney Parks Blog readers a glimpse at this one-of-a-kind show. In this powerful moment, Keala Settle joins Ryan to share the special meaning behind the song “it’s a small world” before performing an emotional rendition of this Disney classic.

Celebrate in style with customizable Disney Vacation Club 30th Anniversary merchandise, available now at shopdisney.com/membermarketplace.

We’re pleased to share that the popular Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge, overlooking EPCOT in the park’s Imagination! pavilion, will remain open through 2021. Available for Members with paid admission to EPCOT, the lounge is currently available from noon to 7 p.m. daily. Starting Jan. 31, the hours will adjust to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge offers a convenient and comfortable place to recharge while visiting the theme park, with casual seating, complimentary beverages, device-charging stations and Wi-Fi.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary, Members are invited to take part in a brand-new scavenger hunt across Walt Disney World Resort. In this interactive and informative selfie-collecting quest, Disney Vacation Club Members will discover thematic insights and Disney details that are woven into the storytelling of each of the parks. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the trivia that participants will learn … did you know all of these?

Participants will conclude their scavenger hunt experience with some new Disney trivia up their sleeve and a commemorative Disney Vacation Club 30th Anniversary button to reward their eagle eye and selfie-taking skills! There are four buttons available, one for each of the parks.

Scenic Selfies begins on Feb. 16. To get started, bring your smart device and visit the designated Disney Vacation Club kiosk in each park: Magic Kingdom Park (Tomorrowland), EPCOT (alongside the Canada pavilion), Disney’s Hollywood Studios (before the entrance to Toy Story Land) and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park (Asia).

MEMBERSHIP

BENEFITS IN 2021

Here’s a snapshot at some of the Disney Vacation Club Member benefits planned for 2021:

To learn more, visit disneyvacationclub.com.

And finally, we want to hear from you! Celebrate your Disney Vacation Club Membership by sharing your Home Resort and “Member Since” date in the comments below!

