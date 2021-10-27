(AGENPARL) – mer 27 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Poetry & Literature: News & Events from the Library of Congress.

Monday, November 1, 7:00 PM ET

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland

To kick off Native American Heritage Month, Joy Harjo, the first Native American U.S. Poet Laureate, joins Deb Haaland, the first Native American cabinet secretary, in a conversation with Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

[Poet Laureate Joy Harjo]

Monday, November 15, 12:00 PM ET

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo at the Miami Book Fair

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo talks with Robert Casper, head of Poetry and Literature at the Library of Congress, about her new memoir, “Poet Warrior,” as well as her work in the position and her signature project, “Living Nations, Living Words.” Presented in partnership with the Miami Book Fair and O, Miami.

