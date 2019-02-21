(agenparl) – sidney gio 21 febbraio 2019



The newly appointed Chancellor of Charles Darwin University, Paul Henderson AO

The Council of Charles Darwin University (CDU) has appointed a former Chief Minister of the Northern Territory to the position of Chancellor.

Acting Chancellor Mr Richard Ryan AO this morning announced that the Hon Paul Henderson AO would begin his three-year term as Chancellor once he was inducted in March.

Mr Henderson, who is CDU’s fourth Chancellor, replaces Mr Neil Balnaves AO, who retired from the position in December 2018. The CDU Council is the principal governing body of the university.

Mr Ryan said Mr Henderson brought an exceptional mix of skills, experience and interests to the role.

“Not only was Paul the Chief Minister of the Northern Territory for almost five years, but he also was a member of the NT Legislative Assembly for 13 years during which time his portfolios included Education and Training,” he said.

“He has an unwavering commitment to the development of Northern Australia and to the social and economic prosperity of the NT. The university has a key role in achieving these aspirations.

“Paul is exceptionally well equipped to lead the CDU Council as the university continues to implement its strategic plan, Connect Discover Grow, 2015 – 2025,” Mr Ryan said.

During his time as Chief Minister, Mr Henderson delivered the $34 billion Ichthys LNP project for Darwin, which was the second largest investment in Australia’s history.

Since retiring from politics in January 2013, Mr Henderson has co-founded and been Managing Partner of a Darwin-based consultancy focusing on business development.

Mr Henderson was made an Officer of the Order of Australia in this year’s Australia Day Honours list for his contribution to the Northern Territory.

Mr Ryan also acknowledged the contribution that former Chancellor Mr Balnaves made to the university during his term.

“Neil brought his vast experience in business to the role and, as a philanthropist, had a deep interest in Indigenous welfare and the arts.

“On behalf of the CDU Council, I thank Neil for his great contributions and we wish him the very best,” Mr Ryan said.



22/02/2019

Fonte/Source: https://www.cdu.edu.au/newsroom/new-chancellor