(AGENPARL) – ATLANTA, GA, gio 27 agosto 2020 Findings from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study published in Preventing Chronic Disease show that CDC’s Tips From Former Smokers® (Tips®) campaign led more than 1 million U.S. adults to quit smoking and an estimated 16.4 million U.S. adults to attempt to quit smoking during 2012–2018.

Fonte/Source: https://tools.cdc.gov/podcasts/download.asp?m=132608&c=410575