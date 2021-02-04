giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
Agenparl

CDC INVESTIGATING MULTISTATE E. COLI OUTBREAK WITH UNKNOWN FOOD SOURCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ATLANTA, GA, gio 04 febbraio 2021

###
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICESexternal icon

CDC works 24/7 protecting America’s health, safety and security. Whether disease start at home or abroad, are curable or preventable, chronic or acute, or from human activity or deliberate attack, CDC responds to America’s most pressing health threats. CDC is headquartered in Atlanta and has experts located throughout the United States and the world.

Fonte/Source: https://tools.cdc.gov/podcasts/download.asp?m=132608&c=416420

