CDC GUIDANCE FOR CREATING A CORONAVIRUS 2019 (COVID-19) COMMUNITY INTERVENTION IMPLEMENTATION PLAN AND SUMMARY

This four-page guidance aids recipients in meeting the requirements to develop a COVID-19 community intervention implementation plan consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on prevention, management, and recovery from COVID-19 that describes how the jurisdictions will achieve mitigation goals, and to provide a summary of the community intervention implementation plan in Grant Solutions within 60 days of the Notice of Award.

