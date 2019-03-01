(AGENPARL) – London ven 01 marzo 2019

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a residential address in Chingford.

At around 22:30hrs on Wednesday, 20 February, the suspects broke in to a garage at the address in Sewardstone Gardens, E4.

They stole three bikes: a KTM electric mountain bike, a ladies specialised mountain bike and a KTM motocross bike.

Officers have issued CCTV from the Gilwell Hill estate showing the suspects leaving the venue and are keen to hear from anyone who can identify them. In addition, we have issued images of the stolen property and would like to hear from anyone who is offered a bike for sale in unusual circumstances.

Anyone with any information should call Detective Constable Jamie Howden of North East CID on 101, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on .