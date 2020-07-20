  CCRGA issues notice to Government of NCT of Delhi

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 20 luglio 2020

The Supreme Court mandated Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA) has today issued a notice to Government of NCT of Delhi on an advertisement of the Delhi Government which had appeared in newspapers on the 16th July, 2020. The Committee had taken suo-moto cognizance of the points raised in the social media on the Delhi Government advertisement – questions had been raised on the necessity of Delhi Government to issue advertisements in Mumbai newspapers and had pointed that the purpose of the ad was only for political messaging. The one page advertisement was published by the Department of Education and Directorate of Information & Publicity, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Under the Supreme Court guidelines dated 13th May, 2015 – “the content of government advertisements should be relevant to the governments’ constitutional and legal obligations as well as the citizens’ rights and entitlements”.

In view of these guidelines, the Delhi Government has been given 60 days time from the receipt of the notice to submit its comments to the Committee on the issues of :

The cost to exchequer on the mentioned advertisement published. The purpose of the advertisement published and specifically publishing other editions than Delhi. How does this advertisement not violate the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s Guidelines of avoiding glorification of political personalities. Media Plan of the said advertisement with names of publications and their editions may also be furnished.

It will be recalled that as per the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court on 13th May, 2015, the Government of India on 6th April, 2016 had set up a Three Member Body consisting of “persons with unimpeachable neutrality and impartiality and who have excelled in their respective fields” to look into Content Regulation of Government funded advertisements in all media platforms. The Committee is empowered to address complaints from the general public on violation of the Supreme Court guidelines and make suitable recommendations. The Committee can also take suo-moto cognizance of any violation/ deviation of the Supreme Court guidelines and recommend corrective actions.

Presently the CCRGA is chaired by Shri Om Prakash Rawat, former Chief Election Commissioner of India and the Members are Shri Ramesh Narayan of Asian Federation of Advertising Associations and Past President, IAA and Dr. Ashok Kumar Tandon, Member, Prasar Bharati Board.

