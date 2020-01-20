20 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

ANNOUNCEMENT OF LAUNCH OF TENDER FOR SUPPLY OF FUEL

KABINETSDELEGATIE NAAR WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS

ANNOUNCEMENT OF LAUNCH OF TENDER FOR IT SUPPORT SERVICES

PLAATSING ‘PAUPERKOLONIëN’ OP UNESCO-ERFGOEDLIJST STAP DICHTERBIJ

GREGORETTI, ZINGARETTI: SALVINI PRETENDE L’IMPUNITà

BUON COMPLEANNO MAESTRO! IN MOSTRA I SOGNI DI FELLINI

MINISTER-PRESIDENT RUTTE EN STAATSSECRETARIS KEIJZER AANWEZIG BIJ EERSTE JAAREVENEMENT TECHLEAP.NL

LIBIA: IL NOC DICHIARA FORZA MAGGIORE DOPO CHE L’LNA HA BLOCCATO LE…

BERLINO: PUTIN PARTECIPA ALLA CONFERENZA INTERNAZIONALE SULLA LIBIA

PARTECIPAZIONE DEL MINISTRO DI MAIO AL CONSIGLIO AFFARI ESTERI

Home » CCI APPROVES SUBSCRIPTION OF UNITS OF TOWER INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST (“INVIT”) BY “JARVIS”, “BCI”, “ANAHERA”) AND “VALKYRIE”, UNDER SECTION 31(1) OF THE COMPETITION ACT, 2002
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network

CCI APPROVES SUBSCRIPTION OF UNITS OF TOWER INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST (“INVIT”) BY “JARVIS”, “BCI”, “ANAHERA”) AND “VALKYRIE”, UNDER SECTION 31(1) OF THE COMPETITION ACT, 2002

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – New Delhi (india), lun 20 gennaio 2020

Ministry of Corporate Affairs

CCI approves subscription of units of Tower Infrastructure Trust (“InvIT”) by “Jarvis”, “BCI”, “Anahera”) and “Valkyrie”, under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002


Posted On:
20 JAN 2020 3:15PM by PIB Delhi

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves subscription of units of Tower Infrastructure Trust (“InvIT”) by BIF IV Jarvis India Pte. Ltd. (“Jarvis”), British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI”), Anahera Investment Pte. Ltd. (“Anahera”) and Valkyrie Investment Pte. Ltd. (“Valkyrie”), under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, today.

The proposed combination entails subscription of units of InvIT by Jarvis, BCI, Anahera and Valkyrie.

Jarvis, part of the Brookfield Group i.e., entities directly and indirectly controlled by Brookfield Asset Management Inc., is currently not engaged in any activities in India. BCI has no direct physical presence in India and it currently does not offer any products or services in India. BCI holds controlling interest in certain portfolio companies which have direct, or indirect operations, or sales presence in India. Anahera is a foreign portfolio investor registered under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2014, while Valkyrie is a foreign venture capital investor registered with the SEBI under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Foreign Venture Capital Investors) Regulations, 2000. Both Anahera and Valkyrie are wholly-owned subsidiaries of GIC Infra Holdings Pte. Ltd.

The InvIT was set up with the objective of making investments (directly or indirectly) in the infrastructure sector. Currently, the InvIT holds 51% of the equity share capital of Reliance Jio Infratel Private Limited (“RJIPL”), which is engaged in the business of providing passive tower infrastructure services.

Detailed order of the Commission will follow.

****

RM/KMN

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 59

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1599842

Related posts

NEW DISCOVERY ABOUT HARMFUL PARTICLES: “WE HAVE FOUND A FUNDAMENTAL SHORTCOMING IN AIR POLLUTION MODELS”

Redazione

HIGH PHOTOCATALYTIC ACTIVITY OF RUTILE TIO2–BIOBR COMPOSITES VIA AN IN SITU SYNTHESIS APPROACH

Redazione

EVALUATION OF THE SUPRAMOLECULAR INTERACTION OF CONGO RED WITH CUCURBITURILS USING MASS SPECTROMETRY AND SPECTROSCOPIC METHODS

Redazione

PH STIMULUS-DISAGGREGATED BODIPY: AN ACTIVATED PHOTODYNAMIC/PHOTOTHERMAL SENSITIZER APPLICABLE TO TUMOR ABLATION

Redazione

ARTICLES L. ET L. DU CODE DU TRAVAIL

Redazione

GUIDANCE: DECISION MAKERS’ GUIDE: MEMOS: STAFF GUIDE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More