8 Febbraio 2020
CC GLOBAL SUMMIT: CALL FOR PROPOSALS AND SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – Toledo (Ohio), sab 08 febbraio 2020

We’re excited to announce that the Call for Proposals and Scholarship Applications for the 2020 CC Global Summit is now open! 

The 2020 CC Global Summit, held May 14-16 in Lisbon, Portugal, gathers those in the open community under the umbrella of learning, sharing, and creating; united by a passion for growing a vibrant, usable commons powered by collaboration and gratitude.

Call for Proposals, Art Submissions, and Research Posters

This year, we invite proposals that address the topics and issues outlined in the tracks below with a focus on actionable insights and outcomes, from case studies to workshops and storytelling sessions. 

  • Creators of the Commons—The faces, work, and stories of those building the Commons
  • Powering the Commons—Exploring the tools, technology, and communities that power the Commons
  • Open Education and Open Scholarship—Supporting communities that practice open access to education and scholarship
  • Open Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums—Improving and expanding open access to cultural heritage
  • Policy and Advocacy Promoting the Commons—Strategies for legal action and copyright reform

We’re also pleased to announce that we’ve added two new ways for you to engage with the CC Summit, these include art submissions and digital research posters! Before submitting a proposal, art submission, or digital research poster idea, please read through the submission guidelines!

CC Summit Scholarship Fund 

Finally, in order to reach the largest number of community members possible, we invest a significant amount of resources into our CC Summit Scholarship Fund and invite community members from around the world to submit an application for a scholarship. Learn more about our scholarship program!

Mark these important deadlines on your calendar! 

  • Proposal submissions: 12 February 2020
  • Scholarship applications: 12 February 2020
  • Art submissions: 19 February 2020
  • Research poster submissions: 19 February 2020

Questions? Contact Category:About CC Events

Fonte/Source: https://creativecommons.org/2020/01/22/cc-global-summit-proposals-and-scholarship-applications/

