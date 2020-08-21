CBSHS WELCOMES 17 NEW FACULTY MEMBERS

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), ven 21 agosto 2020

The College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences welcomed 17 new faculty members across six departments this year, who will help the college continue to achieve its mission of building people and communities. Some of these faculty were previously part-time in the college and the college is excited to have expanded their roles to a full-time capacity for an even greater impact on the mission of the college.

Meet the faculty members by department:

Department of Communication

Jordan Moorehouse, Assistant Professor of Strategic Communication

Education: bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Ouachita Baptist University, Class of 2012; master’s degree in mass communication from the University of Houston, Class of 2015; doctorate in mass communication from the University of North Carolina, Class of 2020

Previous Work Experience: social media strategist at The Company of Others and social media director at Local Houston Magazine

Research Interests: strategic communication, public relations, advertising, non-profit organizations, religious communication

Fun Fact: I really enjoy baking cookies, cakes, brownies and macaroons in my free time.

Victoria Skye Wingate, Assistant Professor

Education: bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in human development from the University of Alabama in 2008; master’s degree in general/experimental psychology with a concentration in social psychology from Morehead State University in 2014; doctorate in communication from the University of California, Davis in 2020

Previous Work Experience: teaching assistant and resident assistant I was a teaching assistant at all 3 above institutions, and a research assistant at Morehead State University and University of California, Davis

Research Interests: bullying, communication, mediated communication, interpersonal processes, mental health

Fun Fact: Alabama alumna – Roll Tide

Virginia Harrison, Assistant Professor

Education: bachelor’s degree from Penn State University; master’s degree from Penn State University; doctorate from Penn State University

Previous Work Experience: assistant director of development at Penn State Brandywine; manager for Individual and Corporate Stewardship at the Mural Arts Philadelphia; public relations specialist at Penn State University

Research Interests: nonprofits, donor relations, relationship management, sports PR, sports fan relationships

Fun Fact: I can’t eat chicken.

Brandon Boatwright, Assistant Professor and Director of the Social Media Listening Center

Education: bachelor’s degree from Clemson University in 2010; master’s degree from Clemson University in 2013; doctorate from University of Tennessee in 2020

Previous work experience: lecturer in the Department of Communication for four years before pursuing doctoral studies at the University of Tennessee

Research interests: the intersection of social media analytics, influence, and social issues in sport. He is particularly interested in the role online opinion leaders participate in conversations related to social justice issues in the context of sports.

Fun fact: I absolutely love cooking and try to replicate as many Gordon Ramsay recipes as possible. So far, I’m nowhere close to achieving that level of success, but it’s more about enjoying the process!

Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management

Aby Sene-Harper, Assistant Professor

Education: bachelor’s degree in sustainable development from Warren Wilson College; master’s degree in international tourism management from University of South Carolina; doctorate in recreation, park and tourism sciences from Texas A&M University

Previous work experience: postdoctoral researcher at NC State University (2017-2018), Pathway Postdoctoral Fellow at Clemson University (2018-2020)

Research Interests: park and conservation area management: I am a conservation social scientist whose research provides empirical data for strategy and policy development to engage historically marginalized communities in the protection and management of cultural and natural resources in parks and protected areas in the U.S. and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Fun Fact: I am originally from Senegal, West Africa, and have lived in 7 different countries across three different continents. I also speak four different languages.

Department of Psychology

Dawn Sarno, Assistant Professor

Education: bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bridgewater State University; master’s degree in applied experimental human factors psychology from the University of Central Florida; doctorate in human factors and cognitive psychology from the University of Central Florida

Previous Work Experience: graduate research assistant at University of Central Florida, adjunct lecturer at Valencia College

Research Interests: applied visual cognition, working memory, training, cybersecurity, 3D and performance, training

Fun Fact: Most people don’t know that I enjoy playing video games in my free time.

Dustin Souders, Assistant Professor

Education: bachelor’s degree in psychology; master’s degree in cognitive psychology; doctorate in cognitive psychology from Florida State University (FSU)

Previous Work Experience: graduate research assistant throughout grad school at FSU (2009-2017); interdisciplinary postdoc (civil engineering and political science) with the Purdue Policy Research Institute; and Nextrans Lab studying issues around Autonomous Vehicle Policy (2018-2020).

Research Interests: aging, transportation, and technology acceptance & use. Basically, I’m studying issues around how advanced vehicle technologies (from advanced driver assistance systems to full vehicle automation) can help older adults maintain their community mobility in later life.

Fun Fact About Yourself: I’ve literally been a backseat driver! I’ve used a teleoperation console from the backseat of a car that I was in to drive around a demonstration area at the 2019 Automated Vehicle Symposium.

William Volante, Lecturer

Education: bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida (UCF); master’s degree in applied experimental human factors psychology from the University of Central Florida; doctorate in human factors and cognitive psychology from the University of Central Florida

Previous Work Experience: instructor at UCF, adjunct faculty at Valencia College

Research Interests: human-robot Interaction, social influence, trust, and automation

Fun Fact About Yourself: I’ve competed at the national level in crew (rowing).

Lesley Ross, SmartLIFE Endowed Chair in Aging and Cognition

Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology and French from the University Montevallo; master’s degree in secondary education from University of Montevallo and a master’s degree in lifespan development psychology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham; doctorate in lifespan development psychology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham

Previous Work experience: associate professor of human development and family studies at Penn State University and an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham

Research Interests: ​My research goal is to maintain the independence, mobility, cognition, and health of older adults. Other general areas of interest include cognitive aging and assessment; everyday functioning; mobility outcomes including driving and falls; longitudinal design and analysis; brain health

Fun Fact: ​I’ve lived in six different countries and love traveling

Department of Public Health Sciences

Sarah Floyd, Clinical Assistant Professor

Education: bachelor’s degree in health promotion & behavior from the University of Georgia; Master of Public Health degree from the University of Georgia, doctorate in health services research from the University of Florida

Previous Work Experience: postdoc and research assistant professor at the University of South Carolina for four years

Research Interests: treatment effectiveness, practice-based evidence, health care quality and outcomes

Fun Fact: I love coffee!

Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice

Tom Maher, Assistant Professor

Education: bachelor’s degree from Purdue University with a double major in sociology and history in 2004; master’s degree is in sociology from Ohio State in 2007; doctorate in sociology from Ohio state in 2013; a post doc at the University of Arizona working on the youth activism project from 2015-17.

Previous Work Experience: lecturer at Purdue University and post-doc at the University of Arizona

Research Interests: social movements, political sociology, and organizations

Fun Fact: I spent quarantine learning how to make sourdough bread.

Davis M. Markus, Assistant Professor

Education: bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Florida in 2008; master’s degree in anthropology from the University of Arkansas in 2011; doctorate in anthropology from the University of Florida in 2019

Previous Work Experience: lecturer in anthropology at Clemson University from 2018-2020; adjunct lecturer in communication at the University of Florida in 2017; graduate instructor in communication at the University of Florida from 2015-2017; graduate instructor in anthropology at the University of Florida from 2011-2015; graduate instructor in anthropology at the University of Arkansas from 2009-2011

Research Interests: historical archaeology, diaspora studies, material culture

Fun Fact: I am technically right-handed but learned how to write with my left as a child and have done so ever since.

Kyle McLean, Assistant Professor

Education: bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Appalachian State University; master’s degree. in criminology & criminal justice from the University of South Carolina; doctorate in criminology & criminal justice from the University of South Carolina

Previous Work Experience: assistant professor at Florida State University

Research Interests: policing, criminological theory, social psychology

Fun Fact: I love being outdoors, and my favorite hobbies involve hiking and grilling.

School of Nursing

Luigi Boccuto, Lecturer

Education: medical degree and specialization degree in medical genetics from Catholic University of Sacred Hearth in Rome, Italy

Previous Work Experience: November 2002 – December 2006: Internal Resident at the Institute of Medical Genetics of the Catholic University of Sacred Hearth, Rome, Italy; January 2007 – June 2010: Research Scholar at the Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, SC.; July 2010 – December 2013: Staff Scientist at the Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, SC.; January 2014 – June 2020: Assistant Research Scientist at the Greenwood Genetic Center, Greenwood, SC.; April 2016 – today: Clinical Assistant Professor at the Clemson University School of Health Research, Clemson, SC.; September 2017 – October 2019: Chief Scientific Officer at STALICLA, SA, Geneva, Switzerland; March 2018 – today: Research Assistant Professor of Pediatrics in the Department of Pediatrics with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia, SC.; December 2019 – today: Medical Collaborator and Geneticist Consultant at Dante Labs srl, L’Aquila, Italy.

Research Interests: autism spectrum disorder and related conditions, particularly Phelan-McDermid syndrome, overgrowth and cancer pathways, metabolic disorders.

Fun Fact: I play soccer (I used to play as goalkeeper for juvenile and amateur leagues in Italy) and basketball. I’m also an amatorial photographer and collect coins from all over the world.

Taylor O’Neal, Lecturer

Education: bachelor’s degree in nursing from Clemson University in 2016; master’s degree in nursing from Clemson University in 2019

Previous Work Experience: registered nurse, neuro trauma ICU at Prisma Health and

interim sepsis coordinator at Prisma Health

Research Interests: ICU delirium, mental health in stroke patients, nursing student/new graduate nurse mental health

Fun fact: I learned how to snowboard at the age of four and still go every year!

Melinda Jenkins, Lecturer

Education: bachelor’s degree in nursing from Clemson University in 1988; master’s degree in nursing from Emory in 1994; Doctor of Nursing Practice from Clemson University in 2020

Previous Work Experience: Many years of work experience as nurse practitioner. Most recently, she was an advanced heart failure nurse practitioner in Athens, Georgia.

Research interests: chronic disease management, palliative care/ end of life issues, interprofessional communication and healthcare team building

Fun facts: I love lake life here in the Upstate and very much enjoy spending time with my family.

Nancy Kate Durham, Assistant Professor

Education: bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Appalachian State University, bachelor’s degree in nursing from the Medical College of Georgia, master’s degree in nursing from Clemson University and Doctor of Nursing Practice from the Medical University of South Carolina.

Previous Work Experience: CEO PI SI of Mountain View Clinical Research, nurse practitioner director of diabetes clinic at the North Hills Medical Center, medical science liaison for Sanofi and medical science liaison for Abbott Diabetes Care, volunteer at Taylor’s Free Medical Clinic

Research Interests: diabetes and pre-diabetes

Fun Fact About Yourself: I am an avid exerciser, ambassador for Jesus Christ and grandmother for 11 years of five, soon to be, six grandchildren.

Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/cbshs-welcomes-17-new-faculty-members-2/