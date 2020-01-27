January 27, 2020 Mississauga, Ontario Canada Border Services Agency



The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today the seizure of over 20 kilograms of suspected cocaine at the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

On January 11, 2020, border services officers from CBSA Commercial Operations searched a flight arriving from St. Maarten. Upon further inspection, officers discovered a duffel bag with 15 brick-shaped objects inside that were later revealed to contain suspected cocaine. The CBSA estimates the value of the suspected cocaine at over $2.5 million.



All evidence was turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).



Quick Facts

• If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at .

• This is an active investigation and the RCMP is asking for anyone who has information regarding this seizure to contact them at or Crime Stoppers at -TIPS.