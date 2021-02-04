CBO TO ISSUE NEW BUDGET PROJECTIONS ON FEBRUARY 11

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C), gio 04 febbraio 2021

The Congressional Budget Office will release The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2021 to 2031 on Thursday, February 11, at 2:00 p.m. The report will include a brief description of CBO’s latest 10-year budget projections, which incorporate the effects of legislation enacted through January 12, 2021, and are based on CBO’s economic projections. Those economic projections (which were first released earlier this week) reflect economic developments through the same date, including the estimated effects on the economy of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (Public Law 116-260). The agency’s most recent budget projections were published in September 2020.

Because the timing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, did not allow enough time for all of the analysis and writing that CBO typically performs, the report will be shorter and less detailed than usual. CBO expects to publish more detailed information, as well as supplementary material, later this year.

Deborah Kilroe is CBO’s Director of Communications.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cbo.gov/publication/56987