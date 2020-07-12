domenica, Luglio 12, 2020
Breaking News

AGENDA STAMPA- SCUOLA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA IN CALABRIA AL TAVOLO REGIONALE PER…

COVID, DI MAIO: IMPARATO AD AVERE CORAGGIO, SETTEMBRE RIPARTENZA PAESE CHE SIGNIFICA…

GENOVA: IL NUOVO ARCIVESCOVO, PADRE TASCA: CAMMINEREMO INSIEME

PENSIONI, SALVINI: IL PD CHE RIVUOLE LA LEGGE FORNERO È UN INSULTO…

COVID, CONTE: PROVA MOLTO DIFFICILE PER IL PAESE, ORA PIU’ ATTREZZATI

SANTA SOFIA, DOMANI PRESIDIO DELLA LEGA SOTTO IL CONSOLATO DELLA TURCHIA A…

IMMIGRATI, SALVINI: PORTI SPALANCATI MA RICOLLOCAMENTI, RIMPATRI E CORRIDOI UMANITARI FERMI. IL…

FRANCESCO: PENSO A SANTA SOFIA E SONO MOLTO ADDOLORATO

IL PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: LA PAROLA DI DIO è L’UNICA CHE RENDE LIBERI

£705 MILLION INVESTMENT FOR GB-EU BORDER

Agenparl

CBDT PROVIDES UTILITY TO ASCERTAIN TDS APPLICABILITY RATES ON CASH WITHDRAWALS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 12 luglio 2020

Ministry of Finance

CBDT provides Utility to ascertain TDS Applicability Rates on Cash Withdrawals

Posted On:
12 JUL 2020 8:21PM by PIB Delhi

The Income Tax Department has facilitated a new functionality for Banks and Post offices through which they can ascertain the TDS applicability rates on cash withdrawal of above Rs.20 lakh in case of a non-filer of the income-tax return and that of above Rs. 1 Crore in case of a filer of the income-tax return. So far,more than 53,000 verification requests have been executedsuccessfully on this facility.

CBDT today said that this functionality available as “Verification of applicability u/s 194N” on www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in since 1st July 2020,is also made available to the Banks through web-services so that the entire process can be automated and be linked to the Bank’s internal core banking solution.

Explaining the details of this facility, CBDT said that now the Bank/Post Office has to only enter the PAN of the person who is withdrawing cash for ascertaining the applicable rate of TDS. On entering PAN, a message will be instantly displayed on the departmental utility:“TDS is deductible at the rate of 2% if cash withdrawal exceeds Rs. 1 crore” [if the person withdrawing cash is a filer of the income-tax return] and “TDS is deductible at the rate 2% if cash withdrawal exceeds Rs. 20 lakh and at the rate of 5% if it exceeds Rs. 1 Crore” [if the person withdrawing cash is a non-filer of the income-tax return].

CBDT said that the data on cash withdrawal indicated that huge amount of cash is being withdrawn by the persons who have never filed income-tax returns. To ensure filing of return by these persons and to keep track on cash withdrawals by the non-filers, and to curb black money, the Finance Act, 2020 w.e.f. 1st July, 2020 further amended Income-tax Act to lower threshold of cash withdrawal to Rs. 20 lakh for the applicability of this TDS for the non-filers and also mandated TDS at the higher rate of 5% on cash withdrawal exceeding Rs. 1 crore by the non-filers.

It may be noted that in order to discourage cash transactions and move towards less cash economy, the Finance (No.2) Act, 2019 has inserted section 194N in the Income Tax Act w.e.f. 1st September, 2019 to provide for levy of TDS @ 2% on cash withdrawal exceeding Rs. 1 crore from a Bank/Post Office account/s subject to certain exceptions.

****

RM/KMN

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 179

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1638215

Post collegati

CBDT PROVIDES UTILITY TO ASCERTAIN TDS APPLICABILITY RATES ON CASH WITHDRAWALS

Redazione

3 MONTHS EXTENSION FOR RE IMPORT OF CUT AND POLISHED DIAMONDS

Redazione

THE UNION MINISTER FOR HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE, SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY AND EARTH SCIENCES, DR. HARSH VARDHAN VISITING THE 10,200-BEDDED SARDAR PATEL COVID CARE CENTRE (SPCCC) DEVELOPED AT RADHA SOAMI SATSANG BEAS (RSSB), IN CHHATTARPUR, NEW DELHI ON JULY 12, 2020.

Redazione

DR. HARSH VARDHAN VISITS SARDAR PATEL COVID CARE CENTRE & HOSPITAL AT CHHATTARPUR

Redazione

NTPC WINS PRESTIGIOUS CII-ITC SUSTAINABILITY AWARDS 2019

Redazione

THE UNION HOME MINISTER, SHRI AMIT SHAH ADDRESSING THE GATHERING AFTER LAUNCHING THE NATIONWIDE TREE PLANTATION DRIVE BY THE CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES (CAPFS), AT CRPF CAMP, IN GURUGRAM, HARYANA ON JULY 12, 2020.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More