29 Gennaio 2020
CAUSAL LINK BETWEEN MOBILE PHONES AND BRAIN TUMOUR: A NEW DECISION REVIVES THE DEBATE
CAUSAL LINK BETWEEN MOBILE PHONES AND BRAIN TUMOUR: A NEW DECISION REVIVES THE DEBATE

(agenparl) – rome mer 29 gennaio 2020 On 13 January 2020 the Turin Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal filed by the National Insurance Provider (“INAIL”) and upheld the first instance decision issued by the Court of Ivrea in 2017, which had established causation between extensive work-related use of mobile phone and brain tumour, ordering INAIL to compensate the claimant with a lifelong payment.

Fonte/Source: http://www.hoganlovells.com/en/publications/causal-link-between-mobile-phones-and-brain-tumour-a-new-decision-revives-the-debate

