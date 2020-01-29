29 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

PD: VERINI, RICORDO DI MARIA COSCIA E DELLA SUA VOGLIA DI CAMBIARE…

GOVERNMENT DECISION ON NORTHERN RAIL

UE: TOIA(PD), LA BREXIT DI SABATO E’ UNA MESSINSCENA, LONDRA NON HA…

STATEMENT BY THE PRIME MINISTER ON THE THIRD ANNIVERSARY OF THE FATAL…

ESTERI: ROMANO (PD), INDAGINE CONTRO INTERFERENZE STRANIERE

FCO PRESS RELEASE: CHANGE OF BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER TO TONGA – FEBRUARY…

A PASSENGER FOCUSED RAILWAY

EU CALLS ON THIRD COUNTRIES FOR MORE CLIMATE ACTION

PROGETTO BELLEZZ@, IL DPCM 3 SETTEMBRE 2019

FMI: CALABRIA (FI), CHE DICE CATALFO DI CRITICHE A REDDITO?

Home » CATIONIC POLY-AMIDO-SACCHARIDES: STEREOCHEMICALLY-DEFINED, ENANTIOPURE POLYMERS FROM ANIONIC RING-OPENING POLYMERIZATION OF AN AMINO-SUGAR MONOMER
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

CATIONIC POLY-AMIDO-SACCHARIDES: STEREOCHEMICALLY-DEFINED, ENANTIOPURE POLYMERS FROM ANIONIC RING-OPENING POLYMERIZATION OF AN AMINO-SUGAR MONOMER

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mer 29 gennaio 2020

Efforts to develop synthetic carbohydrate polymers, despite their potential uses in biomedical applications, lag behind those of synthetic polypeptides and polynucleotides due to their structural complexity and the challenging methods associated with their synthesis. While carbohydrate polymers with functional groups such as carboxylic acids (alginic acid) and amines (chitosan) are used as hydrogels and nanocarriers for therapeutics, the potential for contamination, batch-to-batch variation, and poor chemical definition limits their translation to clinical application. Inspired by these challenges, we describe efforts towards the design and synthesis of enantiopure, amine-functional carbohydrate polymers with defined stereochemistry, narrow molecular weight distributions, helical confirmations, water solubility, and degrees of polymerization up to 50. Multiple synthetic routes are described, along with their limitations, to highlight the role of protecting group choices in the successful development of these polymers.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PY/~3/7q0gBriZnfg/C9PY01691K

Related posts

BUNDESRECHNUNGSHOF IST NICHT KRONZEUGE

Redazione

CATIONIC POLY-AMIDO-SACCHARIDES: STEREOCHEMICALLY-DEFINED, ENANTIOPURE POLYMERS FROM ANIONIC RING-OPENING POLYMERIZATION OF AN AMINO-SUGAR MONOMER

Redazione

ISO/ICH E2B(R3) INDIVIDUAL CASE SAFETY REPORTING IN THE EU: HANDS-ON TRAINING COURSE USING THE EUDRAVIGILANCE SYSTEM – PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, FROM TO

Redazione

ISO/ICH E2B(R3) INDIVIDUAL CASE SAFETY REPORTING IN THE EU: HANDS-ON TRAINING COURSE USING THE EUDRAVIGILANCE SYSTEM – MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, FROM TO

Redazione

AEROPORTO GINO LISA DI FOGGIA. RITROVAMENTO ORDIGNO BELLICO

ISO/ICH E2B(R3) INDIVIDUAL CASE SAFETY REPORTING IN THE EU: HANDS-ON TRAINING COURSE USING THE EUDRAVIGILANCE SYSTEM – AMSTERDAM, AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, FROM TO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More