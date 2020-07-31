CATION-EXCHANGE CONSTRUCTION OF ZNSE/SB2SE3 HOLLOW MICROSPHERES COATED BY NITROGEN-DOPED CARBON WITH ENHANCED SODIUM ION STORAGE CAPABILITY

Recently, anode materials with synergistic sodium storage mechanisms of conversion combined with alloying reactions for sodium ion batteries (SIBs) have received widespread attention due to their high theoretical capacities. In this work, through reacting with appropriate concentration of Sb3+ ions and a simple carbonization process, hollow ZnSe/Sb2Se3 microsphere encapsulated in nitrogen-doped carbon (ZnSe/Sb2Se3@NC) is progressively synthesized based on a cation-exchange reaction, using polydopamine coated ZnSe (ZnSe@PDA) microsphere as precursor. Benefiting from the synergistic effects between the unique structure and composition characteristics, when served as anode material for SIBs, it mainfests higher sodium diffusion coefficients (8.7×10−13~3.98×10−9 cm2 s−1) and ultrafast pseudocapactive sodium storage capability. Compared with ZnSe@NC and Sb2Se3@NC anodes, ZnSe/Sb2Se3@NC exhibits more stable capacity (438 mAh g−1 at current of 0.5 A g−1 after 120 cycles) and superior rate performance (316 mAh g−1 at 10.0 A g−1). Our work provides a convenient method to construct high performance anodes with tunable composition and structure for energy storage.