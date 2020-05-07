CATHODE INTERFACE ENGINEERING APPROACH FOR A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY OF THE INDOOR PERFORMANCE ENHANCEMENT IN ORGANIC PHOTOVOLTAIC

Organic photovoltaic (OPV) has a prospective future as a reliable energy harvesting to drive low power consumption devices for indoor applications. In this article, the outdoor (1 sun) and indoor (LED 2700K) performance of PTB7-Th:PC70BM inverted OPV with three different solution-processed electron transport layers (ETL = PFN, TiOx, and ZnO) were compared. The morphology, optical, and electrical measurements indicate the strong dependency of the OPV performance with the illumination conditions. In fact, the sample with PFN-ETL that shows the highest outdoor performance with power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 10.55% and the best-reported fill factor (FF) of 75.00% among PTB7-Th:PC70BM-based OPV, surprisingly exhibits the lowest performance when illuminated under 250–2000 lux LED 2700K. Meanwhile, the lowest outdoor performance performed by ZnO with PCE of 10.03% displays the best indoor performance with the PCE of 13.94% under 1000 lux and a PCE of up to 16.49% under 1750 lux LED lamp, respectively. The changes in the FF values can be estimated by incorporating the parasitic resistance effect due to the type ETL used. In addition, using impedance spectroscopy, we observed that indoor performance agreed well with the trend of charge collection efficiency.