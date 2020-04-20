lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
Breaking News

PASQUA ORTODOSSA IN BOSNIA – ERZEGOVINA: DAI MUSULMANI UN GESTO DAL GRANDE…

CORONAVIRUS, BONAFEDE: UNITA’ ISTITUZIONI BASE PER RIPARTENZA

CURA ITALIA: SQUERI (FI), IN ALTRI STATI SOLDI SUBITO, NOI MORIAMO DI…

CORONAVIRUS, A QUANDO IN ITALIA UN PIANO ‘TEST’ PER RIAPRIRE L’ECONOMIA? URGE…

​​​​​CORONAVIRUS. DELRIO. PER USO APP TRACCIAMENTO SERVE LEGGE

COVID 19 E FENOMENI MIGRATORI, AUDIZIONE SINDACI DI LAMPEDUSA, PORTO EMPEDOCLE E…

CURA ITALIA: CALABRIA (FI), PROPOSTE PER PIù TEST, MEDICI E DPI PER…

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: PROPOSTA ITALIANA SU VACCINO STA RICEVENDO CONSENSO DA DIVERSI…

CORONAVIRUS: MANDELLI (FI), DA GOVERNO INTERVENTI TROPPO TIMIDI

CORONAVIRUS, FIPE: 50.000 IMPRESE A RISCHIO CHIUSURA

Agenparl

CATALYTIC TRANSFER HYDROGENATION OF LEVULINIC ACID TO γ-VALEROLACTONE OVER SN/AL-SBA-15 CATALYSTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 aprile 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01288B, Paper
Sakthivel Kumaravel, Sivakumar Thiripuranthagan, Durai Mani, ELANGOVAN ERUSAPPAN, Thanigaivel Vembuli
Gamma valerolactone (GVL) is an important chemical feedstock from which several value-added fine chemicals, fuels & fuel additives are manufactured. GVL is the product obtained in the hydrogenation of levulinic…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/kbS5SsesixY/D0NJ01288B

Post collegati

GROEIENDE SAMENWERKING TUSSEN BIBLIOTHEEK EN BASISSCHOOL

Redazione

A SIMPLE AND COST-EFFECTIVE APPROACH TO FABRICATE TUNABLE LENGTH POLYMERIC MICRONEEDLE PATCHES FOR CONTROLLABLE TRANSDERMAL DRUG DELIVERY

Redazione

4-METHYL-2,6-DIFORMYLPHENOL BASED BIOCOMPATIBLE CHEMOSENSORS FOR PH: DISCRIMINATION BETWEEN NORMAL CELLS AND CANCER CELLS

Redazione

CATALYTIC TRANSFER HYDROGENATION OF LEVULINIC ACID TO γ-VALEROLACTONE OVER SN/AL-SBA-15 CATALYSTS

Redazione

20 APR 2020 – ANTONIO MONTELATICI (PRESIDENTE COMMISSIONE CONTROLLO): “FAMIGLIA AGOSTINI, BENTORNATI A FIRENZE. TOSCANA AEROPORTI HA FATTO UN LAVORO ECCEZIONALE”

Redazione

FORMAZIONE ETWINNING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More