CATALYTIC TRANSFER HYDROGENATION OF LEVULINIC ACID TO γ-VALEROLACTONE OVER SN/AL-SBA-15 CATALYSTS

New J. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01288B, Paper

Sakthivel Kumaravel, Sivakumar Thiripuranthagan, Durai Mani, ELANGOVAN ERUSAPPAN, Thanigaivel Vembuli

Gamma valerolactone (GVL) is an important chemical feedstock from which several value-added fine chemicals, fuels & fuel additives are manufactured. GVL is the product obtained in the hydrogenation of levulinic…

