martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
Breaking News

THE EUROPEAN UNION CONTRIBUTES TO STRENGTHEN THE EDUCATION SYSTEM IN BANGLADESH WITH…

JAMAICA : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

CORONAVIRUS STATUTORY SICK PAY REBATE SCHEME SET TO LAUNCH

£37 MILLION TO SUPPORT CHILDREN WITH COMPLEX NEEDS

MEASURING ECONOMIC WELFARE: WHAT AND HOW?

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 17, 2020

IL PAPA AI GIOVANI: KAROL CI DICE CHE LE PROVE SI SUPERANO…

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

Agenparl

CATALYTIC SYNTHESIS OF METHACROLEIN VIA THE CONDENSATION OF FORMALDEHYDE AND PROPIONALDEHYDE WITH L-PROLINE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 19 maggio 2020

Methacrolein (MAL) is an important chemical for the manufacture of methyl methacrylate and a key monomer in many polymerization reactions. In this study, L-proline was investigated as catalyst for the aldol condensation of formaldehyde and propionaldehyde to produce MAL. The catalytic activity of the reaction system was closely related to the competition between the main reaction synthesizing MAL and the side reaction producing 2-methyl-2-pentenal, which could be modified by adjusting the operating parameters. The influences of several operating conditions, including temperature, reaction time and water content, on the catalytic performance of the system were systematically studied via a series of single-factor experiments, and the optimized reaction conditions were obtained. The mechanism discussion via ESI indicated that the reaction pathway followed the Mannich route. Experimental and theoretical kinetic analyses of the L-proline-catalyzed aldol condensation reaction were performed, and the reaction orders of the reactants were obtained by regression. The results showed that L-proline was an efficient catalyst for the production of MAL via aldol condensation under mild condition.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/j8h2SSbbzGI/D0GC00726A

Post collegati

CATALYTIC SYNTHESIS OF METHACROLEIN VIA THE CONDENSATION OF FORMALDEHYDE AND PROPIONALDEHYDE WITH L-PROLINE

Redazione

CHEMODIVERGENT SYNTHESIS OF FUNCTIONALIZED METHANODIBENZO[B,F][1,5]DIAZOCIN-13-YLMETHANONES AND TETRAHYDROQUINOLINES VIA SOLVENT-DEPENDENT AB2 AND A2B2 MULTICOMPONENT ANNULATION REACTIONS

Redazione

ITC-T/C-INTR2020-01198 – CITIZENS LONG DISTANCE COMPANY

Redazione

SES-REG-INTR2020-01201 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS ENTE

Redazione

ITC-ASG-INTR2020-01203 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS NORTHWES

Redazione

SES-STA-INTR2020-01200 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS ENTE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More