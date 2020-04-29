CATALYTIC METHANE TECHNOLOGY FOR CARBON NANOTUBES AND GRAPHENE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 29 aprile 2020

Carbon nanomaterials, mainly carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and graphene, received much attention in the past two decades. With the maturity of preparation technology and performance study, they are gradually applied in the industries of lithium-ion batteries (as conductive agents) and supercapacitors (as main electrode materials). The large-scale production (up to thousands of tons per year) of CNTs has been realized, and the production cost has been greatly reduced. The production of graphene also exceeds one hundred tons per year, requiring the same improvement in performance/cost ratio. As one of the cheapest hydrocarbons, methane serves both the feedstocks of CNTs and graphene. The catalytic methane technology via chemical the vapor deposition method is advantageous for the controlled synthesis and mass production of carbon materials with high yield, high quality and at low cost, which are the necessary step for any potential but competitive commercial applications. Firstly, the methane deposition of CNTs is discussed by the brief introduction of the preparation of CNTs, growth mechanism of CNTs, thermodynamics of methane decomposition in CNTs synthesis, catalysts to decompose methane for CNT growth and the synthesis of CNTs with different structures from methane. Secondly, the methane deposition of graphene is discussed by the brief introduction of the preparation of graphene, growth kinetics of graphene, the quality estimation of graphene and the synthesis of graphene with different structures from methane. Finally, the reactor technology for the enhanced production of CNTs and graphene is introduced, including the large-scale production of powder-like CNTs and graphene, the ultralong CNTs and the graphene films respectively. The review is useful for the understanding of the scientific and engineering challenges in this field and for the large-scale production of these important carbon nanomaterials from methane in the future.

