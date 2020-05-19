CATALYTIC ACTIVITY OF MG–AL HYDROTALCITES AND DERIVED MIXED OXIDES FOR IMINATION REACTIONS VIA AN OXIDATIVE-DEHYDROGENATION MECHANISM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 19 maggio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/C9NJ06096K, Paper

Naresh Vala, Pradyuman A. Joshi, Manish Mishra

A Mg–Al hydrotalcite derived mixed oxide (Mg/Al ratio = 3.0) showed excellent catalytic activity in imination and tandem reactions via an oxidative-dehydrogenation mechanism.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/cdr_HBodEEI/C9NJ06096K