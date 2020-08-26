CATALYST- AND OXIDANT-FREE ELECTROCHEMICAL PARA-SELECTIVE HYDROXYLATION OF N-ARYLAMIDES IN BATCH AND CONTINUOUS-FLOW

Hydroxyl compounds serve as key building blocks in the preparation of biologically active natural products and drugs. Traditionally, hydroxylation of aromatic ring is achieved using stoichiometric amounts of oxidants, which lead to low atom-economy, undesired by-products, potential danger and environmental pollution. Recently, electrosynthesis has attracted increasing attention which employs clean electrical energy to promote redox reactions avoiding the use of oxidants. However, attributing to the poor mass and heat transfers of batch cells, low productivity and selectivity limit the further application. Herein, we develop a catalyst-, oxidant-, acidic solvent- and quaternary ammonium salt-free electrochemical para-selective hydroxylation of N-arylamides at room temperature in batch and continuous-flow. This proposal features excellent position-control and water, air and functional groups tolerance. And, it is easy to scale up with higher productivity and selectivity using a flow electrolysis cell.