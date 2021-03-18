CASTOR IS LATEST IN LINE OF ACQUISITIVE GREEKS

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, gio 18 marzo 2021
Statistics suggest that just two and a half months into 2021, Castor has already surpassed the busiest Greek buyers of…
Related Stories
- Digital solutions ‘must make the value proposition much clearer’
- Boxship fires ignite expensive clean-up operations
- Panamax and supramax rates push BDI to five-month high
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1136171/Castor%20is%20latest%20in%20line%20of%20acquisitive%20Greeks?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss