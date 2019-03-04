4 Marzo 2019
Castleford Youth Convicted For Offences, Airedale, Castleford

A teenager who brought disorder to a Castleford community through fighting and committing criminal damage has been dealt with at youth court.

The 13-year-old Castleford youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of eight offences at Wakefield Youth Court on February 26, 2019, after pleading guilty.

He was ordered to pay compensation and will now be managed by the Wakefield Youth Offending Team who will work to rehabilitate him.

The juvenile was convicted for offences including assault by beating, criminal damage and using threating and or abusive language.

Most of the offending was centred on The Square in Airedale.

Sergeant Lisa Beedel of the Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have been investigating anti-social behaviour in the Square area of Airedale for some time and are pleased to have secured a conviction against this youth who has been centrally involved in it.

“Actions such as his can bring real misery to communities and we welcome his conviction at court.

“Clearly he is still very young and he will now be placed on a programme intended to challenge his criminal activity, reform his behaviour and help him take a more positive path away from criminal activity.

“If he fails to amend his ways then he will find himself on a path which could lead eventually to prison.”

She added: “We are continuing to investigate anti-social behaviour and tackling it remains a top priority for us in Castleford.  Anyone who has information is asked to contact the North East and Rural NPT on 101.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/castleford-youth-convicted-offences-airedale-castleford

