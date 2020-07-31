CASH SEIZED IN ONGOING OPERATION TO TACKLE ORGANISED CRIME, BRADFORD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 31 luglio 2020

Friday 31 July 2020

Police in Bradford have seized a significant amount of cash as part of an ongoing operation to tackle organised crime in the city.

Officers seized a car in the Bradford Moor area last night which had made off from Police earlier in the evening.

Eight men have since been arrested and remain in police custody at this time.

Enquiries into the investigation remain ongoing.

Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford District Police said:

‘This is a significant seizure of cash which is linked to organised crime in the area.

‘We are committed to tackling this crime and disrupting these criminals at work.

‘Patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance.

‘If you suspect a crime is going on is your community please call police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference

‘Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/cash-seized-ongoing-operation-tackle-organised-crime-bradford