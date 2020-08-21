CASH IS DEAD, LONG LIVE CBDC

(AGENPARL) – ZURICH (SWITZERLAND) ven 21 agosto 2020

Unlike payment apps, individual privacy is protected and can only be lifted by court order. There is no need to place trust in the service provider: an eFranc does not disappear if a bank or payment provider goes bust. The central bank guarantees that transactions are completely cost free (and will remain so). Saving up lots of eFrancs will be completely cost-free as well – So goodbye to negative interest rates!

Other than cash, CBDC production costs are virtually nil and transactions across the counter are very quick. Online payments are error free. There is no possibility of forgery, tax evasion, loss or theft.

… But what happens if there’s a power failure?

One technically challenging point is how money would be transferred in an emergency such as the failure of the electricity grid or Internet. In such a unique scenario, it transactions should still be accepted. Bona fide handling of transactions in emergency situations would potentially enable a fraudster to withdraw the same amount twice with a manipulated smartphone. However, such a combination of circumstances would be extremely rare. In addition, this type of fraud attempt would be discovered the minute electricity and the Internet are restored. The books would then be balanced again, and the fraudster could be prosecuted, as already happens today in the case of money forgers. It is even easy to track the fraudster down through their address.

Transactions can be traced

And this brings us back to privacy. Cash can be transferred completely anonymously. In the case of CBDC there is a data trail. However, this is encrypted and furthermore only exists between the parties involved in the transaction. State authorities do not see normal transactions, but at the most the total transaction sum. But should they want to investigate a particular transaction, they are able to track a suspect’s identity and the associated transactions. Lawmakers should take steps to ensure the disclosure of identities does not occur too often.

Only use something you understand?

Another criticism is the complexity involved. CBDC is built on the principle of asymmetric cryptography, an application of mathematical number theory which is not the type of subject taught at school. A certain amount of trust is therefore needed in a technology only understood by experts. But let’s be honest, nowadays we trust a whole range of technologies that we don’t fully comprehend, even asymmetric cryptography itself (“https”).

People who are fond of cash claim they are not put off by its drawbacks, as these mainly concern the governments and businesses, rather than consumers. That’s certainly true, but very soon the costs of cash are likely to be passed on to customers, who will then have to decide whether they like cash so much that they are prepared to pay more to use it. In fact that’s already the case. Parking charges, for example, are billed to the exact minute if you pay with an app. Any charges for unused parking time are automatically refunded. The same happens with CBDC, but without the payment provider knowing where you have parked your car.

Fonte/Source: https://ethz.ch/en/news-and-events/eth-news/news/2020/08/blog-wattenhofer-cash-is-dead.html