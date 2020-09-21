CASH AND CLASS A SEIZED ON OPERATION TARGETING DRUGS SUPPLY

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 21 settembre 2020

Monday, 21 September 2020

Police seized more than £2,000 in cash, Class A drugs, mobile phones and a knuckleduster during a day-long operation in Bradford last week.

Bradford District’s Programme Precision team carried out this work on Thursday (17 September) supported by Op Jemlock – West Yorkshire Police’s response to serious and violent crime.

Vehicles were stopped and houses searched after officers observed suspected drugs transactions in Bradford and Shipley.

Two males were arrested for Class A possession offences and a 47-year-old man was arrested for driving while disqualified. He was reported for summons in relation to the offence.

Two vehicles were also recovered for further tests.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, said:

“This operation was targeted at disrupting those with suspected links to organised crime through the supply of Class A drugs in Bradford and Shipley.

“We will continue to act on information from the public and our own intelligence to arrest and disrupt those involved in this area of criminality, which is often linked to more serious and violent crime.”

