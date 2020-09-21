martedì, Settembre 22, 2020
Breaking News

INFRASTRUCTURE, INVESTMENT, & CENTRAL EUROPE: THE THREE SEAS INITIATIVE

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 20, 2020

NEWS STORY: PM CALLS WITH DEVOLVED ADMINISTRATIONS: 21 SEPTEMBER 2020

ANGOLA : THIRD REVIEW UNDER THE EXTENDED ARRANGEMENT UNDER THE EXTENDED FUND…

REGIONALI, SALVINI: ZAIA E’ MOTIVO DI VANTO, RENZI E M5S DEPENNATI DAGLI…

NEW MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO THE ACCELERATION OF CORONAVIRUS

ELEZIONI, LAMORGESE: SVOLTE IN SICUREZZA, NONOSTANTE IL COVID

IL Sì A GESù DELL’APOSTOLO MATTEO SPINGA ALLA CONVERSIONE CHI PRATICA L’USURA

SPORT MINISTER’S SRA ANNUAL CONFERENCE SPEECH

AN INTRODUCTION TO QUANTITATIVE PCR ASSAY VALIDATION

Agenparl

CASH AND CLASS A SEIZED ON OPERATION TARGETING DRUGS SUPPLY

by Redazione04

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 21 settembre 2020

Monday, 21 September 2020

Police seized more than £2,000 in cash, Class A drugs, mobile phones and a knuckleduster during a day-long operation in Bradford last week.

Bradford District’s Programme Precision team carried out this work on Thursday (17 September) supported by Op Jemlock – West Yorkshire Police’s response to serious and violent crime.

Vehicles were stopped and houses searched after officers observed suspected drugs transactions in Bradford and Shipley.

Two males were arrested for Class A possession offences and a 47-year-old man was arrested for driving while disqualified. He was reported for summons in relation to the offence.

Two vehicles were also recovered for further tests.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, said:

“This operation was targeted at disrupting those with suspected links to organised crime through the supply of Class A drugs in Bradford and Shipley.

“We will continue to act on information from the public and our own intelligence to arrest and disrupt those involved in this area of criminality, which is often linked to more serious and violent crime.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/cash-and-class-seized-operation-targeting-drugs-supply

Post collegati

GUIDE TO GLOBAL DIGITAL TOOLS FOR COVID-19 RESPONSE

Redazione

LARGE-SCALE GEOGRAPHIC SEROPREVALENCE SURVEYS

Redazione

HANSCOM AFB MOURNS LOSS OF AIRMAN

Redazione

TWO FROM INL NAMED ‘ACCOMPLISHED UNDER 40’

Redazione

SERIES: BOGZ1FLQ, FEDERAL GOVERNMENT; CHANGE IN CASH BALANCE; ASSET, LEVEL

Redazione

SERIES: BOGZ1FLQ, REST OF THE WORLD; TOTAL LIABILITIES, LEVEL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More