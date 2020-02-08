(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), sab 08 febbraio 2020

TACLOBAN CITY, Feb 8 (PIA) — The five CTGs who were arrested in two separate raids early morning of February 7 in Tacloban City, were formally charged before the City Prosecutors Office through inquest proceedings late afternoon of February 7.

Two cases were filed against them, violation of R.A. 10591, an Act providing for Comprehensive law on firearms and ammunition, and violation of R.A.9516 for the recovery of explosives.

The Joint CIDG RFU8, PNP PRO8 and AFP operatives served the search warrant issued on Feb. 3, 2020 by the Executive Judge Eligio Petilla of the RTC Branch 44 of the Hall of Justice in Tacloban City.

The respondents, who are now detained at the Palo BJMP for security reasons, include:

1. Frenchie Mae Castro Cumpio @PEN, 20 years old, secretary, Regional White Area Committee – Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (RWAC-EVRPC);

2. Marielle Alvez Domequil @Maye, 22 years old, a member of RWAC-EVRPC and Finance Officer of Rural Missionaries of the Philippines-Eastern Visayas (RMP-EV);

3. Alexander Philip Dizon Abinguna @Chakoy, 24 years old, a member of RWAC-EVRPC and Secretary General of Alyansa han Pagpanalipud han Tawhanon nga Katungod-Sinirangan Bisayas (KATUNGOD-SB);

4. Marissa Abayare Cabaljao @Harupay, 33 years old, a member of RWAC-EVRPC and Secretary General of People Surge Alliance-Eastern Visayas (PSA-EV); and

5. Mira Dalla Destura Legion @Lira, 21 years old, an EXECOM Member of KAGUMA-EV and Chairperson, Anak Bayan – Eastern Visayas.

Seized items during the search and seizure operation conducted in the safe house at Calanipawan Street, Brgy. 96, Calanipawan, Tacloban City, where Cumpio and Domiquil were arrested, were: one (1) unit cal 45 pistol, Taurus with Serial Number ; one (1) unit cal 45 pistol, Colt with Serial Number ; two (2) magazine assembly for cal 45; fourteen (14) live ammo for cal 45; two (2) fragmentation hand grenades; oe (1) pc colored red flag with CPP-NPA symbol; and cash amounting to Php for safekeeping as witnessed by barangay officials.

On the other hand, seized items during the search and seizure operations conducted in the safe house at Gumamela St., Bañezville II, Fatima Village, Brgy. 77, Tacloban City, Leyte yielded two (2) Cal 45 pistols; one (1) KG9 rifle; one (1) improvised claymore mine; two (2) mag assay for cal 45; one (1) mag assay for kg9; fifteen (15) rounds live ammos for cal 45; and 17 round live ammos for 9mm. (PIA Stratcom)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1034255