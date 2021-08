(AGENPARL) – mer 18 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Insights: Scholarly Work at The John W. Kluge Center Blog from the Library of Congress.

08/18/2021 03:07 PM EDT

Cary Maguire, businessman, philanthropist, and benefactor of the Cary and Ann Maguire Chair in Ethics and American History at the Kluge Center, passed away at age 93 on August 10, 2021, at his home in Dallas. Born in 1928, Maguire spent much of his career as an executive in the oil industry, establishing the Maguire […]

