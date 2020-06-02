(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 02 giugno 2020

“An impressive and comprehensive piece of work – a worthy addition to the Oxford University Press competition textbook stable” — Dr Gunnar Niels, Partner, OXERA

“Cartel Damages: Principles, Measurement and Economics is an excellent and comprehensive guide to the quantification of cartel damages claims under EU and UK law. It is written by a leading economist who has considerable experience of giving expert evidence in competition cases as well as of teaching law and economics. His detailed treatment of this subject successfully encompasses both disciplines with great clarity. It is destined to become a standard guide to this subject and will undoubtedly be extensively used by legal practitioners, economists and judges. It is unreservedly recommended.” — Aidan Robertson QC, Brick Court Chambers; Visiting Professor, University of Oxford

“Cartel Damages is a magisterial synthesis of the economics of cartel overcharges and antitrust litigation in the UK and European courts. Dr. Veljanovski has provided a thoughtful and up-to-date review of the challenges and intricacies facing experts who engage in antitrust damages actions in Europe.” — Professor John M. Connors, Purdue University and American Antitrust Institute

“This book is the first comprehensive, practical textbook on cartel damages in the EU and the UK. It covers the key legal principles and provides an essential guide to the economic methodologies employed to calculate damages in cartel cases. … It is also very effective at grounding its content in practical examples and the latest case law. I would highly recommend this book to a wide range of readers, including lawyers, in-house counsel and economics consultants working in this area, judges who are likely decide on such cases, and academics researching the private enforcement of competition law. Although the book focuses on the EU and the UK, the key issues and methodologies for calculating damages will be highly relevant to readers across many other jurisdictions.” — Professor Andreas Stephan, University of East Anglia