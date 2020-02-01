(AGENPARL) – Orillia (Ontario), sab 01 febbraio 2020

The Office of Sustainability, partnered with Commute Ontario, invites you to participate in this year’s Carpool Month campaign (www.carpoolmonth.ca) that is set to take place from February 1 – February 29, 2020.

The month-long campaign aims to encourage faculty, staff, and students to register or log into the Carpool Ontario ride-matching tool (www.carpoolontario.ca), search for potential carpool partners and give carpooling a try!

Faculty, staff and students who log into their existing account or create a new account on Carpool Ontario during the month of February 2020 will be automatically entered into a prize draw for a chance to WIN a $500 gift card towards their gas purchases.

Faculty, staff and students can earn additional entries (no limit to how many!) into the prize draw by referring co-workers and students to register an account on Carpool Ontario. New Carpool Ontario registrants will be asked to provide the email address of the individual who has referred them upon registration.

The prize draw will take place during the week of March 2, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.lakeheadu.ca/about/news-and-events/events/events-archive/2020/node/54828