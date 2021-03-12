venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
Agenparl

CAREERS IN CYBERSECURITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), ven 12 marzo 2021 Have you considered a career in cybersecurity? It is a fast-paced, highly dynamic field with a huge number of specialties to choose from, including forensics, endpoint security, critical infrastructure, incident response, secure coding, and awareness and training. In addition, a career in cybersecurity allows you to work almost anywhere in the world, with amazing benefits and an opportunity to make a real difference. However, the most exciting thing is you do NOT need a technical background, anyone can get started.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sans.org/security-awareness-training/resources/career-cybersecurity

