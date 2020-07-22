CAREERS FOR HAWAI‘I HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES FOCUS OF FREE UH VIRTUAL FAIR

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mer 22 luglio 2020

More than 50 programs and 80 presenters from the University of Hawaiʻi will be participating in a second virtual program fair this summer on July 27–28.

This event, coordinated by Hawaiʻi P–20 Partnerships for Education, is targeted for recent high school graduates, and is open to the general public to learn more about the various career programs that are offered at the UH campuses across the islands.

“Due to the success of our first UH virtual program fair last month, we are excited to put another event together for our Class of 2020 graduates,” said Stephen Schatz, executive director of Hawaiʻi P–20. “There’s still time for students to apply to the University of Hawaiʻi and we want to make sure we provide as many opportunities for them to learn about the diverse and affordable programs UH has to offer as they consider college as a next step to their future.”

The virtual fair will feature programs within career pathways including business, industrial engineering, health, natural resources, arts and communications, and public and human services.

Speakers will share information about their programs, potential job outlook for careers in these pathways, required/prerequisite courses and steps to register.

For more information and to see the fair schedule and Zoom links, visit: 55by25.org/uhprogramfair-july2020.





