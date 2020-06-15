CAREER CRIMINAL SENTENCED TO OVER 13 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR POSSESSION OF FIREARMS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 15 giugno 2020

Ocala, Florida –Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II today sentenced Shane Lamar Harris (41, Dunnellon) to 13 years and 4 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm affecting commerce by a convicted felon. Harris had pleaded guilty on January 23, 2020.

According to court documents, City of Ocala police officers stopped Harris in his car for several traffic infractions on January 27, 2018. During a search of the car, the officers recovered small bags of cocaine and marijuana, a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat, and a stolen shotgun in the back of the automobile. A subsequent laboratory analysis conclusively showed Harris’s DNA on the firearms. Harris’s previous convictions, including numerous drug sales, qualified him for a sentencing enhancement as an Armed Career Criminal. As a convicted felon, Harris is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the City of Ocala Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert E. Bodnar, Jr.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence and enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes. For more information on Project Guardian visit www.justice.gov/projectguardian.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/career-criminal-sentenced-over-13-years-federal-prison-possession-firearms