martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

CARBONYL-ENRICHED HIERARCHICAL CARBON SYNERGIZES REDOX ELECTROLYTE FOR HIGHLY-EFFICIENT AND STABLE SUPERCAPACITORS

Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 febbraio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC08432H, Communication
Weihua Tang, Muhammad Imran Rafiq, Xinlei Wang, Tanveer Farid, Jie Zhou, Jian Tang
Carbonyl-functionalized carbon porous leaves (CPL) modifying channels of carbonized wood (CW) has been reported via single-step chemistry. Faradic reaction between carbonyl group and cupric chloride from electrolyte endows CPL/CW freestanding…
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/ykbEhTAo5fM/D0CC08432H

