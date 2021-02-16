CARBONYL-ENRICHED HIERARCHICAL CARBON SYNERGIZES REDOX ELECTROLYTE FOR HIGHLY-EFFICIENT AND STABLE SUPERCAPACITORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 febbraio 2021
Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC08432H, Communication
Weihua Tang, Muhammad Imran Rafiq, Xinlei Wang, Tanveer Farid, Jie Zhou, Jian Tang
Carbonyl-functionalized carbon porous leaves (CPL) modifying channels of carbonized wood (CW) has been reported via single-step chemistry. Faradic reaction between carbonyl group and cupric chloride from electrolyte endows CPL/CW freestanding…
