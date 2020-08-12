CARBON-SUPPORTED NI AND MOO2 NANOPARTICLES WITH FE3O4 CORES AS PROTEIN ADSORBENT

Decoration of transition metallic Ni nanoparticles(NPs) on magnetic support are of special interest for histine-rich protein adsorption. Through a combination of hydrothermal reaction, mussel-inspired coating and carbonization strategy, we have investigated two synthetic paths to access hierarchical nickel-based magnetic nanostructures: (1) The Fe3O4 spheres are covered with hierarchical NiMoO4 nanosheets and subsequently coated with a polydopamine(PDA) layer, the Fe3O4@MoO2∩C-Ni composites are synthesized after pyrolysis in nitrogen atmosphere, (2) The Fe3O4 spheres are coated with PDA and subsequently covered with hierarchical NiMoO4 nanosheets, then the Fe3O4@C∩MoO2-Ni composites are obtained after pyrolysis in nitrogen atmosphere. We find that only route 1, which can be defined as space-confined carbonization strategy, results in the formation of high coverage of nickel NPs with tiny diameter decorated on Fe3O4 spheres. Routes 2 defined as non-space-confined carbonization strategy lead to the formation of low density and large size Ni NPs. Detailed examination of the nickel-based magnetic composites obtained by route 1 displayed superior adsorption capacity for BHb than that of route 2. The results demonstrated that space-confined strategy is greatly beneficial for the synthesis of Ni-based magnetic composites with high coverage, which would pave a novel way for synthesizing high density of Ni-based magnetic composites .