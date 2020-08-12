mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
Breaking News

LET’S UNLEASH YOUTH POTENTIAL

ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT : REQUEST FOR A 12-MONTH STAND-BY ARRANGEMENT-PRESS RELEASE;…

LA GENEROSITà CHE CAMBIA LE VITE NELLA TERRA DI GESù

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 12, 2020

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

IG CONFIRMS EMERGENCY ARMS SALES “PROPERLY EXECUTED”

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 544 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

CARBON-SUPPORTED NI AND MOO2 NANOPARTICLES WITH FE3O4 CORES AS PROTEIN ADSORBENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 12 agosto 2020

Decoration of transition metallic Ni nanoparticles(NPs) on magnetic support are of special interest for histine-rich protein adsorption. Through a combination of hydrothermal reaction, mussel-inspired coating and carbonization strategy, we have investigated two synthetic paths to access hierarchical nickel-based magnetic nanostructures: (1) The Fe3O4 spheres are covered with hierarchical NiMoO4 nanosheets and subsequently coated with a polydopamine(PDA) layer, the Fe3O4@MoO2∩C-Ni composites are synthesized after pyrolysis in nitrogen atmosphere, (2) The Fe3O4 spheres are coated with PDA and subsequently covered with hierarchical NiMoO4 nanosheets, then the Fe3O4@C∩MoO2-Ni composites are obtained after pyrolysis in nitrogen atmosphere. We find that only route 1, which can be defined as space-confined carbonization strategy, results in the formation of high coverage of nickel NPs with tiny diameter decorated on Fe3O4 spheres. Routes 2 defined as non-space-confined carbonization strategy lead to the formation of low density and large size Ni NPs. Detailed examination of the nickel-based magnetic composites obtained by route 1 displayed superior adsorption capacity for BHb than that of route 2. The results demonstrated that space-confined strategy is greatly beneficial for the synthesis of Ni-based magnetic composites with high coverage, which would pave a novel way for synthesizing high density of Ni-based magnetic composites .

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/IQeWQgDH47o/D0NJ02916E

Post collegati

AUSTRALIA’S CYBER SECURITY STRATEGY 2020 RELEASED

Redazione

REUNIãO DE EMPRESáRIOS COM PRESIDENTE DO STF ABORDA QUESTõES AMBIENTAIS

Redazione

CARBON-SUPPORTED NI AND MOO2 NANOPARTICLES WITH FE3O4 CORES AS PROTEIN ADSORBENT

Redazione

WALT DISNEY WORLD CELEBRATES MLS IS BACK TOURNAMENT FINAL

Redazione

IN MEMORY OF GEOFF NUNBERG

Redazione

AN AQUEOUS HYBRID ELECTROLYTE FOR LOW-TEMPERATURE ZINC-BASED ENERGY STORAGE DEVICES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More