CARBON-RICH MATERIALS WITH THREE-DIMENSIONAL ORDERING AT THE ANGSTROM LEVEL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 giugno 2020

Carbon-rich materials, which contain over 90% carbon, have been mainly synthesized by the carbonization of organic compounds. However, in many cases, their original molecular and ordered structures are decomposed by the carbonization process, which results in a failure to retain their original three-dimensional (3D) ordering at the angstrom level. Recently, we successfully produced carbon-rich materials that are able to retain their 3D ordering at the angstrom level even after the calcination of organic porous pillar[6]arene supramolecular assemblies and cyclic porphyrin dimer assemblies. Other new pathways to prepare carbon-rich materials with 3D ordering at the angstrom level are the controlled polymerization of designed monomers and electrochemical redox reaction of graphene. Electrocatalytic application using these materials is described.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/M4Ek_e7YAlQ/D0SC02422H

