CARBON DOT-MODIFIED MESOPOROUS CARBON AS A SUPERCAPACITOR WITH ENHANCED LIGHT-ASSISTED CAPACITANCE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 26 agosto 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR05532H, Paper

Hui Wang, Jingjing Cao, Yunjie Zhou, Zhenzhen Wang, Yajie Zhao, Yan Liu, Hui Huang, Mingwang Shao, Yang Liu, Zhenhui Kang

The reasonable design of light-assisted supercapacitors with photosensitive materials is one of the efficient ways to realize solar energy conversion and storage.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/7zssncxgz-M/D0NR05532H